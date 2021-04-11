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8 'Must Know' Tips About Vitamin D | Dr Sam Bailey
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592 views • April 11, 2021
Is your Vitamin D level too low? Should you take Vitamin D supplements? What is the best Vitamin D dosage?
#vitamind #vitamindlevel #vitaminddosage
Foods high in Vitamin D:
Cod liver oil: 1 tablespoon contains 1,360 IU (34 mcg) or 227% of the RDA.
Swordfish, cooked: 3 ounces (85 grams) contain 566 IU (14.2 mcg) or 94% of the RDA.
Salmon, cooked: 3 ounces contain 447 IU (11.2 mcg) or 74.5% of the RDA.
Canned tuna, drained: 3 ounces contain 154 IU (3.9 mcg) or 26% of the RDA.
Beef liver, cooked: 3 ounces contain 42 IU (1.1 mcg) or 7% of the RDA.
Egg yolks, large: 1 yolk contains 41 IU (1 mcg) or 7% of the RDA.
Mushrooms, cooked: 1 cup contains 32.8 IU (0.8 mcg) or 5.5% of the RDA.
Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms:
Getting Sick or Infected Often
Excessive fatigue and tiredness
Bone pain and lower back pain
Depression and low mood
Poor wound healing following surgery, injury or infection
Low bone mineral density
Hair loss in women
Medical conditions that make it harder to absorb Vitamin D:
Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease and Ulcerative colitis)
Liver disease
People who have had bariatric surgery
Subscribe for new videos ▶
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
ABOUT ME:
I'm a kiwi doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
By: Dr Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://lbry.tv/@drsambailey:c/8-must-know-tips-about-vitamin-d:9
#vitamind #vitamindlevel #vitaminddosage
Foods high in Vitamin D:
Cod liver oil: 1 tablespoon contains 1,360 IU (34 mcg) or 227% of the RDA.
Swordfish, cooked: 3 ounces (85 grams) contain 566 IU (14.2 mcg) or 94% of the RDA.
Salmon, cooked: 3 ounces contain 447 IU (11.2 mcg) or 74.5% of the RDA.
Canned tuna, drained: 3 ounces contain 154 IU (3.9 mcg) or 26% of the RDA.
Beef liver, cooked: 3 ounces contain 42 IU (1.1 mcg) or 7% of the RDA.
Egg yolks, large: 1 yolk contains 41 IU (1 mcg) or 7% of the RDA.
Mushrooms, cooked: 1 cup contains 32.8 IU (0.8 mcg) or 5.5% of the RDA.
Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms:
Getting Sick or Infected Often
Excessive fatigue and tiredness
Bone pain and lower back pain
Depression and low mood
Poor wound healing following surgery, injury or infection
Low bone mineral density
Hair loss in women
Medical conditions that make it harder to absorb Vitamin D:
Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease and Ulcerative colitis)
Liver disease
People who have had bariatric surgery
Subscribe for new videos ▶
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
ABOUT ME:
I'm a kiwi doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
By: Dr Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://lbry.tv/@drsambailey:c/8-must-know-tips-about-vitamin-d:9
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