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The battle of the last war - Are you Programmed? War of Control, Joy changes Everything
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60 views • February 14, 2021
Posted Rabbi Alon Anava 12February2021: How do you perceive reality? Does your Body dominate your Soul? Are you still in Exile? God will clean everything in the world. Break the Physicality. Wine and Oil, Redemption, Coronavirus: War of Knowledge - Psychological Operation, Someone wants to control you. Positive Speech, Joy changes Everything, Eat Healthy to beat the Coronavirus,
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