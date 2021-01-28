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Interview with an Iranian Dissident TARGETED by Iranian SECRET SERVICE
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62 views • January 28, 2021
I sit down and have a conversation with an Iranian dissident living in Scandinavia. We talk about his background, his music career, how the Iranian government is oppressing it's people both abroad and domestically, and what Europe can do to help.
During our conversation the dissident mentions a documentary featuring people who converted to Christianity and defected from the Iranian secret service. I said I would include a link, and so here it is: https://www.facebook.com/azmoodehreza/posts/10214790562758238
During our conversation the dissident mentions a documentary featuring people who converted to Christianity and defected from the Iranian secret service. I said I would include a link, and so here it is: https://www.facebook.com/azmoodehreza/posts/10214790562758238
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