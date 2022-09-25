Create New Account
Autoimmune caused by parasites? Parasites feed on iron overload. Morley Robbins, www.RCP123.org
EnergyMe333
Published 2 months ago |
More at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthRootCause.html

Morley Robbins - How Unbound Iron is Accelerating Your Aging, Trinity Health Freedom Expo, 2022. Morley Robbins at www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com

Book: Cure Your Fatigue: How balancing 3 minerals and 1 protein is the solution you are looking for.

Full Show: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kAjPPEBBag

"Morley Robbins, also known as The Magnesium Man is the author of Cure Your Fatigue: How balancing 3 minerals and 1 protein is the solution you are looking for. Robbins is a phenomenal health communicator, drawing on amazing amounts of research data. He is also a certified health coach, founder of The Root Cause Protocol and founder of the Magnesium Advocacy Group. Robbins has 32 years of experience as a Hospital Executive and Executive Consultant with a BA in Biology (Denison University, Ohio) and MBA from George Washington University in Healthcare Administration. Morley reads through vast quantities of medical research to decipher the core inter-relationships on magnesium, copper, retinol and iron." ~ www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com

The problem with excess iron: Allopathic medicine is based on the work of Louis Pasteur... Most people don't realize that there is one thing he forgot to tell us. All pathogens, bacteria, fungus, virus and parasites live, replicate and thrive on an iron buffet.  ~ Morley Robbins on ExtremeHealthRadio.com

Germ Theory 2: L-form, Pleomorphic or Cell Wall Deficient (CWD) Bacteria:

www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthGermTheory2.html


