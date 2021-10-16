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Quality installation of my Solar PV system on the Farm
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41 views • October 16, 2021
Solar PV system installed on the farm. The system has improved our resilience, especially in times right now of short energy supply. North winds solar did an excellent job of the installation. In this video, You'll have a chance to see The building in progress, from start to finish, all the PV panels.
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