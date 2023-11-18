Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is what they`ve done...
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
85 Subscribers
139 views
Published 20 hours ago

A vaccinated person does not always emit these MAC addresses, visible through the mobile phone’s Bluetooth receiver. This is described in the scientific literature, specifically in the DCCORONA and EECORONA wireless nano communication protocols. As indicated, one of the problems of nano communication networks is the limited energy they have to operate. This means that they are not always on, working, or signalling. It only happens when they receive signals from outside the body or when information is collected that must be transmitted. https://lilianeheldkhawam.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/12-intracorporal_nanonetwork.pdf

Keywords
controlbodyinside

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket