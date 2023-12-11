The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Ultimate Revolution Is Here!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Our Father revolutionized the world by sacrificing his son on the cross.

See the wins happening for the church lately? Blame God for that!





A Revolutionary Announcement

Do you believe all things are possible with God?

Acts 2:38-47

Early accounts of the Lord’s resurrection were treated like idle tales told by desperate individuals. In a way, that’s understandable since most people struggle to believe the impossible. But Pentecost was a new day.

Keep reading and get more with the Intouch App:

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3Ni8Asf





Music Video Credit:

Leaderdogs for the Blind - Yellow & Black Attack

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3TqaTO9

Weston Thornhill

@westonthornhill

https://www.youtube.com/@westonthornhill

The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net