© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disastrous Night For Democrats As Hillary-Linked App Destroys Iowa Caucus Results - War Room Full Show
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • February 05, 2020
The disastrous Iowa caucus and the shady ties the election results company has to Biden and Buttigieg's campaigns are the center of today's show. Fog City Midge also joins the broadcast to discuss her viral clip of a screaming ANTIFA member in SF. Jacob Engels then talks MAGA discrimination in the workplace. Tom and Savanah discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.