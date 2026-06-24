Aphids Arrive Amid Powdery Mildew Rainy Season + Garden-to-Table Zucchini, Lamb & Potato Bake

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, June 24th! With the rainy season in full swing and two typhoons coming this week, the aphids have made their grand entrance. And the battle against powdery mildew is still on…though I’m able to pollinate more of my zucchini. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I blended some of my garden produce to bake a delicious mix of homegrown zucchini and potatoes with minced lamb. Plus, I repotted some of my recently gifted indoor plants.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:45Rainy Season, Powdery Mildew
02:08Pollinating Zucchini
03:10Watermelon Plant Growth
04:10Citrus Tree Check-Up
04:43New Okra Plants Check-Up
05:46Aphids on Eggplants
07:39Myoga Ginger Growth
07:56Kabocha Pumpkin Check-Up
09:39Pineapple Plant Growth
09:49Protecting Tomato Plants With Bags
15:36Goya Bitter Melon Growth
15:55Harvesting More Green Beans
16:51Washing Today’s Harvest
17:26Garden-to-Table Segment
20:27Up-Potting Gifted Plants
26:56Scenes of Kamakura
27:11Mt. Fuji 富士山