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Aphids Arrive Amid Powdery Mildew Rainy Season + Garden-to-Table Zucchini, Lamb & Potato Bake
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, June 24th! With the rainy season in full swing and two typhoons coming this week, the aphids have made their grand entrance. And the battle against powdery mildew is still on…though I’m able to pollinate more of my zucchini. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I blended some of my garden produce to bake a delicious mix of homegrown zucchini and potatoes with minced lamb. Plus, I repotted some of my recently gifted indoor plants.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 

Keywords
gardening in japankamakura japankamakura gardenorganic gardening japanhome garden japangarden to tablejapan gardening vlograiny season japantsuyu japanaphids on plantsaphid controlpowdery mildewpowdery mildew treatmentzucchini recipehomegrown zucchinibaked zucchini and potatoesgarden produce reciperepotting plantsindoor plant carejapan typhoonkamakura vlogvegetable garden updatepollinating zucchinisummer gardening japan
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:45Rainy Season, Powdery Mildew

02:08Pollinating Zucchini

03:10Watermelon Plant Growth

04:10Citrus Tree Check-Up

04:43New Okra Plants Check-Up

05:46Aphids on Eggplants

07:39Myoga Ginger Growth

07:56Kabocha Pumpkin Check-Up

09:39Pineapple Plant Growth

09:49Protecting Tomato Plants With Bags

15:36Goya Bitter Melon Growth

15:55Harvesting More Green Beans

16:51Washing Today’s Harvest

17:26Garden-to-Table Segment

20:27Up-Potting Gifted Plants

26:56Scenes of Kamakura

27:11Mt. Fuji 富士山

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