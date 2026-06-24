Aphids Arrive Amid Powdery Mildew Rainy Season + Garden-to-Table Zucchini, Lamb & Potato Bake

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, June 24th! With the rainy season in full swing and two typhoons coming this week, the aphids have made their grand entrance. And the battle against powdery mildew is still on…though I’m able to pollinate more of my zucchini. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I blended some of my garden produce to bake a delicious mix of homegrown zucchini and potatoes with minced lamb. Plus, I repotted some of my recently gifted indoor plants.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll