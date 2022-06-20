A Cryptocurrency Backed by Gold Would Be Store of Value and Medium of Exchange

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p8pd2835
06/19/2022 Fox news: Economist Peter Schiff and entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David weigh in as the crypto crash wipes out more than $1 trillion. They think people no longer trust the centralized monetary system, people want decentralization. A cryptocurrency backed by gold, which marries all of the positive aspects of a cryptocurrency with the benefits of gold, would be a stable store of value medium of exchange unit of account