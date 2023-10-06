Drink Along w #beerandgear 86: Breckenridge Brewing Juice Drop Hazy IPA 4.0/5*

Well we're on schedule for regular brews after the Oktoberfest series (and a liver break ;) )
This hazy IPA comes in at 7 for the ABV, 60 for the IBUs and the SRM was a by my eye beautiful 12.
SHe's ok for the style and drinks a lot lighter than a 60 IBU brew but there wasn't anything special here for me. Pity since I favor the juicy IPAs over the more traditional ones.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me.
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
