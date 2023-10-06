Drink Along w #beerandgear 86: Breckenridge Brewing Juice Drop Hazy IPA 4.0/5*

Well we're on schedule for regular brews after the Oktoberfest series (and a liver break ;) ) This hazy IPA comes in at 7 for the ABV, 60 for the IBUs and the SRM was a by my eye beautiful 12. SHe's ok for the style and drinks a lot lighter than a 60 IBU brew but there wasn't anything special here for me. Pity since I favor the juicy IPAs over the more traditional ones. Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me. Skal E. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

