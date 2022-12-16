Create New Account
DEL DRAWS THE LINE ON CHILDHOOD VACCINES
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Vaccine Accountability Roundtable was a groundbreaking moment in the fight for medical freedom. While The HighWire celebrates certain impactful moments from the event, Del takes note of the pro-vaccine sentiment displayed during the forum toward childhood vaccines, and sends a clear message on where The HighWire stands after years of research on Vaccine Safety, Research, and Policy.


POSTED: December 16, 2022

