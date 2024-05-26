HEY MARGE 🤣 I THINK WE'RE RUNNING OUT OF CONSPIRACY THEORIES [THE BLUE ROOF EVENT]

Excellent explanation as to why houses with Blue Roofs survived recent fires & why thousands of people around the world have also suddenly decided to paint their house roof blue.
Truth is stranger than fiction.
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1794471216620753309
Thumbnail: https://www.dailydot.com/debug/hawaii-wildfires-blue-roofs-lasers/
https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/emergency-operations/national-response-framework/temporary-roofing/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.