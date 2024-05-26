Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HEY MARGE 🤣 I THINK WE'RE RUNNING OUT OF CONSPIRACY THEORIES [THE BLUE ROOF EVENT]
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
527 Subscribers
75 views
Published Yesterday

Excellent explanation as to why houses with Blue Roofs survived recent fires & why thousands of people around the world have also suddenly decided to paint their house roof blue.


Truth is stranger than fiction.


Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1794471216620753309


Thumbnail: https://www.dailydot.com/debug/hawaii-wildfires-blue-roofs-lasers/


https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/emergency-operations/national-response-framework/temporary-roofing/

Keywords
conspiracy theoryfemamaui massacreblue roof

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket