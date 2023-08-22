Powers & Degrees of Awareness (From Simple Thoughts to Creation of Universes)

Weekly LIVE Group Meetings: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events 🌟

There are various degrees of Awareness that you come to as you move up the Levels of Consciousness on your spiritual journey. In the initial stages, there is very little awareness available, when you move to Self Empowerment consciousness you have a higher degree of awareness which gives you the power to make changes to your physical environment and mind. As you grow and grow, eventually becoming aware of the "I", that is where you can rest in your True nature as the Self.

Sat Mindo is a spiritual guide, author and founder of New Humanity Divine Life International Academy. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting seekers worldwide to open up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, Divine, and Natural Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness.

There are now 37 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students!

Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Zoom or Skype:



https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission



🙏 New Book: Get your copy of "Enlightened Authentic Self: Complete Guide of Awakening to your Natural Full Consciousness" https://www.amazon.com/Enlightened-Authentic-Self-Awakening-Consciousness/dp/B0BZFLQMM5/



Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Enlightenment, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness). Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsangs, Teacher Training, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.

For more information about these teachings and upcoming events, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org 🙏

🌟 Instagram: @SatMindo

🌟 Facebook: @SatMindoDamalis

🌟 Online Store: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store

#ConsciousnessTransmission #Enlightenment #SatMindo #DivineSelf #Awareness #DivineSelf

©2023 All Rights Reserved

