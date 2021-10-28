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Drink Along with #beerandgear 12 Lagunitas IPA 3.75/5
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This week we look at one of the more popular IPAs out there.
Lagunitas is out of Petaluma Ca. and is centered mostly on IPAs altho they do have some other styles as well.
This brew runs 6.2 for the ABV the IBUs are 51.5 and the SRM by my eye is a 12.
Initial hit thin, light and fast. The flavor profile centered entirely on the tongue. She runs fast thru the middle developing the cirtus/pine taste with the citrus edging out the pine in an interesting twist. She finishes up oily and dry which is nice and while not my style this isn't a badly brewed beer. This is an interesting example of stretching the boundaries.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
This week we look at one of the more popular IPAs out there.
Lagunitas is out of Petaluma Ca. and is centered mostly on IPAs altho they do have some other styles as well.
This brew runs 6.2 for the ABV the IBUs are 51.5 and the SRM by my eye is a 12.
Initial hit thin, light and fast. The flavor profile centered entirely on the tongue. She runs fast thru the middle developing the cirtus/pine taste with the citrus edging out the pine in an interesting twist. She finishes up oily and dry which is nice and while not my style this isn't a badly brewed beer. This is an interesting example of stretching the boundaries.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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