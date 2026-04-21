33% of Cancer Patients Taking Ivermectin + Mebendazole Reported No Cancer, notes Nicholas Hulscher

"84.4% of Cancer Patients Taking Ivermectin + Mebendazole Reported No Evidence of Disease, Tumor Regression, or Cancer Stabilization After 6 Months", reports Nicholas Hulscher, MPH.

The full 31-minute interview titled "This Ivermectin News could change EVERYTHING for fighting cancer" is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v78nfwq-this-ivermectin-news-could-change-everything-for-fighting-cancer.html

33% Reported Their Cancer Had Disappeared after 6 months.

16% Reported Their Tumor Had Shrunk.

36% Reported Their Cancer Had Stabilized.

16% Reported No Clinical Benefit.

Here is the description from the interview on Rumble:

"A new study, described as the largest on human ivermectin and cancer, reportedly found that nearly half of cancers in patients saw disappearance or massive regression after six months of treatment. Nicholas Hulscher of the McCullough Foundation shared the findings, which involved patients with even late-stage cancers.

"The discussion includes a significant claim that the CIA knew 50 years ago that anti-parasitics could reduce tumors but classified the information. It’s alleged this was to protect a "chemo cartel," as ivermectin, often paired with mebendazole, poses a low-profit alternative."

Nicholas posted an article about their study here:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/844-of-cancer-patients-taking-ivermectin

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