Tucker Carlson: Was the Biden administration involved in the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov? Mike Benz explains.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1911 followers
165 views • 8 months ago

Tucker Carlson: Was the Biden administration involved in the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov? Mike Benz explains.

(1:20) Who Was Involved in Pavel Durov’s Arrest?
(15:50) How Telegram Is Used by the CIA
(27:22) Domestic Policy Doesn’t Exist
(34:19) The Redefining of Democracy
(39:21) The Biggest Threat to NATO
(44:16) What Is DARPA?
(1:02:53) WhatsApp and the Facebook Files
(1:13:34) Does Putin Have a Back Door to Telegram?
(1:19:12) The Red Lines Memo to Zelensky
(1:28:09) The Real Motive Behind Durov’s Arrest
(1:43:51) The Deep State vs. Donald Trump
(1:50:46) Will They Take Out Elon Musk Next?
(2:04:27) Would Benz Join a Trump Administration?

Keywords
tuckercarlsonpavel durovwas the biden administration involved in the arrest of telegram ceomike benz explains
