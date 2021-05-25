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The day I met Jesus as a homeless man and was translated
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10 views • May 25, 2021
Jesus appeared to me as a homeless man. I was translated directly to be before him. I share with you what he looks like and what happened when he touched me.
You can watch my salvation testimony of how I received the Holy Spirit Before I my confirmation day here
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/07988e18-ec51-4ce7-b708-cbf44b410367
For more information
www.yeshuasquare.com
You can also watch my salvation testimony of receiving the holy spirit Before my confirmation here
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/07988e18-ec51-4ce7-b708-cbf44b410367
For more information see
www.yeshuasquare.com
Click below for my video on my salvation testimony on how I received the Holy Spirit as a child
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/07988e18-ec51-4ce7-b708-cbf44b410367
You can watch my salvation testimony of how I received the Holy Spirit Before I my confirmation day here
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/07988e18-ec51-4ce7-b708-cbf44b410367
For more information
www.yeshuasquare.com
You can also watch my salvation testimony of receiving the holy spirit Before my confirmation here
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/07988e18-ec51-4ce7-b708-cbf44b410367
For more information see
www.yeshuasquare.com
Click below for my video on my salvation testimony on how I received the Holy Spirit as a child
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/07988e18-ec51-4ce7-b708-cbf44b410367
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