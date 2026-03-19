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Today, Russian Navy submariners mark their professional holiday - the submarine forces of the Russian Navy celebrate their 120th anniversary
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Today, Russian Navy submariners mark their professional holiday - the submarine forces of the Russian Navy celebrate their 120th anniversary

 Admiral of the Fleet Alexander Moiseev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, outlined the main development priorities for the submarine fleet:

➡️Non-nuclear submarines with air-independent propulsion systems are currently a key focus.

➡️ The Navy’s combat strength will be further enhanced by two more Borey-class missile carriers — strategic nuclear-powered submarines named "Dmitry Donskoy" and "Prince Potemkin", which are already under construction.

➡️Strategic nuclear-powered submarines of the Borey project are guaranteed to serve Russia until the middle of this century.

➡️ A program for developing fifth-generation submarines already exists and is being implemented

Adding: from Rybar:

Happy Submarine Day!📝

The history of this holiday traces back to the early 20th century, when on March 19 (6), 1906, following a decree by Nicholas II, a new class of warships — submarines — officially appeared in the Imperial Fleet, just as they were beginning to explore the waters.

🖍Since then, Russian submarines have traveled an enormous distance from relatively small torpedo and gun carriers that sailed primarily on the surface, to massive nuclear-powered vessels carrying dozens of cruise or intercontinental ballistic missiles.

From Kamchatka to the Baltic, submarine sailors serve, conducting combat patrols or monitoring enemy naval formations. And all this — literally blind, under enormous depths of water and without communication with "shore" to maintain secrecy.

🚩And while today the Russian submarine does not participate in colorful naval battles or flash in combat reports, its role is a component of the "nuclear triad" and ensures that very strategic deterrence which prevents wars from reaching a lethal level. At least, for now.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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