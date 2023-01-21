Palestinian PFLP Plane Hijacker Leila Khaled: Armed Struggle Is Our Duty GERMAN SUBTITLES

In an interview posted on the BreakThrough News YouTube channel on December 7, 2022, PFLP plane hijacker Leila Khaled told American journalist Rania Khalek that resistance and armed struggle are the "duty" of the Palestinian people and the "mainstream" means of resistance. She said that the Palestinians cannot just pray to God for justice, but "we have to do it by ourselves." When asked about accusations that she is a terrorist, she replied that Israel's "occupation" is "the peak of terrorism" and that the Palestinians do not care if they are called terrorists.

Die palästinensische PFLP-Flugzeugentführerin Leila Khaled: Der bewaffnete Kampf ist unsere Pflicht, er ist das wichtigste Mittel des Widerstands; es ist uns egal, wenn sie uns Terroristen nennen

In einem Interview, das am 7. Dezember 2022 auf dem YouTube-Kanal von BreakThrough News veröffentlicht wurde, sagte die PFLP-Flugzeugentführerin Leila Khaled der amerikanischen Journalistin Rania Khalek, dass Widerstand und bewaffneter Kampf die "Pflicht" des palästinensischen Volkes und das "Hauptmittel" des Widerstands seien. Sie sagte, die Palästinenser könnten nicht nur zu Gott um Gerechtigkeit beten, sondern "wir müssen es selbst tun". Auf die Frage, ob sie eine Terroristin sei, antwortete sie, dass die israelische "Besatzung" der "Gipfel des Terrorismus" sei und dass es den Palästinensern egal sei, wenn sie als Terroristen bezeichnet würden.