[Sep 15, 2025] Biblical Cosmology & The Old World with Dave Weiss ?@DITRH? [JT_FOLLOWS_JC and DITRH]

In this conversation, JT & Dave Weiss delve into various themes surrounding Flat Earth beliefs, biblical cosmology, and the exploration of historical architecture. They discuss the journey of questioning established scientific beliefs, the significance of asking questions, and the connections between ancient civilizations and modern understanding. The dialogue also touches on the concept of resets in history and the implications of biblical texts on our perception of the world. In this conversation, the speakers delve into various themes surrounding ancient civilizations, advanced technologies, and the implications of historical resets. They explore the architecture of ancient societies, the concept of a migrating North Pole, and the mysteries of underground cities. The discussion also touches on the nature of sound and frequency in ancient architecture, the deception of modern systems, and the spiritual journey of awakening and personal growth. Throughout the conversation, they emphasize the importance of accountability and free will in understanding one's spiritual path.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.
https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-R
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It's easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever-expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible? We have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Chapters
00:00Introduction to Modern Roots Life and Health Supplements
00:46Meeting Dave Weiss: The Flat Earth Discussion Begins
01:49The Journey to Flat Earth Beliefs
02:47Biblical Cosmology and Creation
05:40Questioning Science and the Heliocentric Model
08:35The Role of Questions in Understanding
11:32Gravity and the Nature of the Earth
14:12The Importance of Asking Questions
17:08The Firmament and Biblical References
20:16Astrology, the Zodiac, and Biblical Connections
22:59Old World Architecture and the Mud Flood Theory
26:03The Mystery of Star Forts and Historical Infrastructure
29:01World Fairs and Their Architectural Marvels
31:44The Role of Giants and Ancient Civilizations
34:38The Shift from Materialism to Spirituality
37:32The Concept of Resets in History
40:32The Biblical Perspective on Ancient Civilizations
43:13Conclusion: The Interconnectedness of Truth and Belief
51:43Exploring Ancient Civilizations and Architecture
54:01The Concept of a Migrating North Pole
57:26Advanced Ancient Technologies and Their Implications
59:50The Nature of Historical Resets
01:02:29Underground Cities and Their Mysteries
01:08:42The Chicago Fire and Its Aftermath
01:10:01Meltology and the Transformation of Materials
01:13:06The Role of Sound and Frequency in Ancient Architecture
01:16:55The Deception of Modern Systems
01:21:30The Nature of God and Creation
01:26:34Accountability and Free Will in Spirituality
01:32:44The Journey of Awakening and Personal Growth