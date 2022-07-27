Joe trying to start Nuke War w Russia? Nancy w China?

DOUBLE AMOUNT OF CURRENCY IN A YEAR!!!??? THEY OBVIOUSLY GOT PAID TO CRASH US TO BENEFIT CHINA & ROTHSCHILD BANKERS!!! Democrats get billions in their pockets from China, UN, Central Bankers, & Corporate Criminals for Offshoring Trillions of Your Tax Dollars. You are the bad ones for complaining about their lavish lifestyles & Child F’ing so Food & Fuel are being shut off, you are censored, & you can’t be trusted w/ guns & human rights, & children. Boys raised to be sodomized & eaten taste better when the twigs & berries are cut off when the boy is first aware he is a man ... Royals & Bankers ... the elites first realized this when they were the first LBGTQ+ & realized they could just make up that they had money to lend, “The Money Changers” ... more if you look up the actual text of Magna Carta.





Was Nancy Pelosi told by China, Larry Fink, Central Bankers, & UN Child Traffickers & Blood Drinkers to start Nuclear War w/ China, so Russian & China invade USA for QR Code Central Banker One World Chinese Reserve Digital Currency Klaus Schwab "You shall eat zee bugs" Great Reset? StopTheBS (Warning: Controversial Subject, Opinion) LBGTQ+ Bi-Sexual Incestuous Pedophile Joe Biden is #1 Chinese & Israeli B.A.R. Association Intel Central Banker Puppet, A F’ing LYING LAWYER SCUMBAG REPRESENTING ALL INT’L ATTORNEYS. Get married, they want all in the divorce for “their hours”. Have kids, they want them in courts & drugged up by Monsanto Chinese [CB] [DS] Big Pharma DoD CIA FBI CDC FDA NIH W.H.O., have an inheritance ... they take that too. Have a small business or farm, they’ll take it. Have FREEDOM ... ??? https://gab.com/SvenVonErick More video: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/





UNITED STATES of AMERICA, the Corporation is BANKRUPT. The Corporation needs to be dissolved, R&R, Removed & Replaced w/ a Constitutional Version. Laws should be in plain English, Common Law. B.A.R., UN, Central Bankers, Criminal Corporations, & Int’l Unions need to be evicted.





The Central Bankers shutting everything off means they want to provoke us to attack them, thinking people will attack the Government. The US cut off Japan’s ability to import energy. So Japan was baited into attacking Pearl Harbor.





The Central Bankers left their old ships out as bait. The Japanese Command didn’t hit all the fuel reserves in Hawaii. That alone could have won them the war. That is another story. So what is [DS CB] doing now?