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Channel 7 Fake news crew found camping on the outskirts of the Sydney Millions march...
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140 views • November 30, 2021
Hmmm... very strange behavior from the mainstream media production teams who couldn't find any violent right wing extremists to film that day out of a crowd of 200,000 peaceful freedom loving Aussies so they decided to pass the day under the shade of a Coolabah tree...
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Aussie Cossack
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