Pay The Oligarchs — Or Else
“The Biden administration is openly threatening Americans over Ukraine. In a classified briefing in the House yesterday, defense secretary Lloyd Austin informed members that if they don’t appropriate more money for Zelensky, ‘we’ll send your uncles, cousins and sons to fight Russia.’ Pay the oligarchs or we’ll kill your kids.”

Tucker Carlson · 3:16 PM · Dec 7, 2023


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 11 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v40qap3-one-of-the-best-speeches-ive-ever-heard-ep.-2147-12112023.html

