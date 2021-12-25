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War Room Pandemic 12. 24. 21. Episode 1,509
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10 views • December 25, 2021
Episode 1,509 - Traditions Of Christmas Hour One
Our guests are: Maureen Bannon, Ben Harnwell, John Zmirak
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 12/24/2021
Watch:
On the Web: http://www.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV
or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
Our guests are: Maureen Bannon, Ben Harnwell, John Zmirak
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 12/24/2021
Watch:
On the Web: http://www.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV
or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
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