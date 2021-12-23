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Efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine
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44 views • December 23, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko M.D., a Board Certified family practitioner from Monroe, New York., discusses protocol of Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Azithromycin in effectively combating COVID-19 among his patients in New York, and in Honduras, Australia, and Israel. Dr. Zelenko also explains what humanity should do to end the COVID madness and restore normality to life in America without any need for anyone to take an experimental mRNA genetic mutation that poses more risk to your health than the mild-moderate flu-like illness that it pretends to protect you from.
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