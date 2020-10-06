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Chazz Palminteri reacts: is this the end of US cinema?
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15 views • October 06, 2020
Longtime actor, screenwriter, producer and playwright Chazz Palminteri reacts to extended movie theater closures across the US, and gives his thoughts on the 'political' nature of modern Hollywood and its prominent figures. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg
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