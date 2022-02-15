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Join me on Zoom Tomorrow 15/2/22 at 12 pm AST for prayer for Pastor Pawlowski and against the NWO
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58 views • February 14, 2022
Judy Daniel is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Prayer for Pastor Pawlowski and more 12pm 15/2/22 Atlantic Standard Time
Time: Feb 15, 2022 12:00 PM Atlantic Time (Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09
Meeting ID: 790 622 5444
Passcode: MJM720
Video participants only.
Topic: Prayer for Pastor Pawlowski and more 12pm 15/2/22 Atlantic Standard Time
Time: Feb 15, 2022 12:00 PM Atlantic Time (Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09
Meeting ID: 790 622 5444
Passcode: MJM720
Video participants only.
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