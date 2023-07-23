Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 40 - July 21, 2023

Alex hosted his 39th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on June 23, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and 32 minutes in length. This webinar included a 26-minute monologue. Alex answered questions throughout the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and thirty-two minutes, Alex answered 39 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* What significant event may happen in March/April 2030, and why was humanity targeted to be controlled?

* Do the Andromedans have any information to share about thinking holographically to help speed up our awakening?

* As the frequency of the planet rises will we continue to see the 3D holographic overlays be removed from our consciousness?

* Is there an event in 2030 that the Alliance is preparing us for?

* Are the whitehats aware of the release of GMO mosquitoes affecting humans?

* Do you believe that NESARA/GESARA will be implemented once SCOTUS rules in favour of the Brunson case?

* Who are the men in black? Are they human, AI, ET or just secret government agents?

* How can a temporal war end since past points can be changed?

* What is the quickest and safest way to enlighten children and protect them from negative energies?

* What is the real reason so many people around the world have autism?

* The James Webb Telescope revealed that our universe could be over 27 billion years old. Is that true?

* Did the Reptilian races originate from another universe within the multiverse?

* Do some of us know each other on a soul level, and is that the reason why we follow certain teachers?

* What is happening in Canada? Is there a Canadian speaker that could help us understand what is happening?

* When did the Orion Wars occur on Earth's linear timeline, and were the Star Wars movies based on this galaxywide war?

* Can we go back or forward in time to meet with ourselves, and if that is possible, would that change anything in our current timeline?

* Do you know of any physical, mental, spiritual or emotional effects people may experience because of the increasing frequency on this planet?

