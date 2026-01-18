© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Cities Are Stormed by Small Groups📝
The abundance of drones and other high-precision strike means on the SMO fields has led to a significant reduction in personnel on the front line, causing defense to often take a sporadic nature.
This has led to radical changes in urban assault tactics: now they are carried out by small groups. Infiltration takes a long time and results in extended losses, but otherwise moving through urban areas is difficult.
🔻Here's how it happens:
— pairs and trios move out via different routes at different times;
— those who pass through fields accumulate in houses on the outskirts;
— search and destruction of enemy positions in urban areas begins;
— stealth allows avoiding concentrated enemy fire;
— as the city is penetrated, equipment and supplies are "pulled in".