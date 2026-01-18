How Cities Are Stormed by Small Groups📝

The abundance of drones and other high-precision strike means on the SMO fields has led to a significant reduction in personnel on the front line, causing defense to often take a sporadic nature.

This has led to radical changes in urban assault tactics: now they are carried out by small groups. Infiltration takes a long time and results in extended losses, but otherwise moving through urban areas is difficult.

🔻Here's how it happens:

— pairs and trios move out via different routes at different times;

— those who pass through fields accumulate in houses on the outskirts;

— search and destruction of enemy positions in urban areas begins;

— stealth allows avoiding concentrated enemy fire;

— as the city is penetrated, equipment and supplies are "pulled in".



