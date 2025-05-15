BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🛡️ More Mandates Are Coming—Know Your Rights 🛡️
🛡️ More Mandates Are Coming—Know Your Rights 🛡️
Premieres 05/18/25, 09:00 AM

During COVID, most people were pressured into compliance because they didn’t know how to stand their ground. But you do have rights—and you’re going to need them. More mandates, more lab-made viruses, more shots are coming, and they’re already laying the groundwork.


From COVID to AIDS to Ebola—if it has a patent, it’s man-made. That means this isn’t a health crisis. It’s a war on your sovereignty.


📲 Screenshot legal protections. Print them. Keep them handy. Because the pressure is coming again, and this time, you’ll be ready.


💥 Want to learn how to stand your ground and protect your family from what’s coming?

Join the Collapse Coaching Intensive—now included for Gold subscribers of The Michael Gibson Alliance.

These are high-level, once-a-month coaching calls where Michael breaks down what’s really happening and how to prepare.

👉 Visit www.michaelsgibson.com/alliance to join.


#CollapseProof #KnowYourRights #GoldAlliance #StandYourGround #MedicalFreedom #MichaelGibsonAlliance #TruthMatters #StayPrepared #UnfilteredTruth #CollapseCoaching"

economyalliancerigged
