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IT'S ABOUT DOING AWAY WITH EVERYTHING WE ONCE KNEW...
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1266 views • September 04, 2021
Published Sept 3 2021
Join Dana Ashlie and P@trick Wood discussing what is actually happening in the name of an 'emergency'. Division is everywhere and most are rearranging the chairs on the deck of the titanic rather than preparing for its plunge into the icy waters of an Al-controlled Techn0cracy. Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sust@inable Devel0pment, Agend@ 2l, 203o Agend@ and Techn0cracy.
Second YT Channel backup is "Dana Ashlie too"
Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
Contact Dana snail mail:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Dana Ashlie Patron: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
Mr. Patrick W00D and links to his work:
Technocracy News & Trends
https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens For Free Sp33ch
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Patrick W00d YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHxGuBDDmwStuHHu_kJ-Kg
Patrick W00d Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TechnocracyRising/
Spir0's Channel on Bitchute and his video with Patrick:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hp1nrC5CAswn/
Mercol@'s interview with Patrick:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hjAwC_SMFY
Products I personally use and live by...
Must HAVE minerals (that replace metals):
Lugol's Solution 2 or 5% (protects against EMF radiation & so much more): https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant-based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyll w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in the coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
www.relaxsaunas.com?wref=byeznvit
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best ionic foot baths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
Join Dana Ashlie and P@trick Wood discussing what is actually happening in the name of an 'emergency'. Division is everywhere and most are rearranging the chairs on the deck of the titanic rather than preparing for its plunge into the icy waters of an Al-controlled Techn0cracy. Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sust@inable Devel0pment, Agend@ 2l, 203o Agend@ and Techn0cracy.
Second YT Channel backup is "Dana Ashlie too"
Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
Contact Dana snail mail:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Dana Ashlie Patron: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
Mr. Patrick W00D and links to his work:
Technocracy News & Trends
https://www.technocracy.news
Citizens For Free Sp33ch
https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org
Patrick W00d YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHxGuBDDmwStuHHu_kJ-Kg
Patrick W00d Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TechnocracyRising/
Spir0's Channel on Bitchute and his video with Patrick:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hp1nrC5CAswn/
Mercol@'s interview with Patrick:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hjAwC_SMFY
Products I personally use and live by...
Must HAVE minerals (that replace metals):
Lugol's Solution 2 or 5% (protects against EMF radiation & so much more): https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant-based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyll w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in the coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
www.relaxsaunas.com?wref=byeznvit
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best ionic foot baths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
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