We Are Living, Just Like In The Days Of Noah
The Church Age Of Grace is on Watch Mode, we are almost Home.


I pray that anyone who is a lost soul, watching this video, will come to a "SAVING" Knowledge of Jesus Christ for your Salvation to be saved.

Please share this video with others. We are running out of time. The 7 year tribulation period is around the corner. You do not want to be left behind, all hell will break loose.

Jesus Christ is the ONLY way to Heaven, there is no other way! You only have to Believe!!

1 Corinthians 15:1-4, SAVES lost souls - Ephesians 1:13, SAVED and SEALED with The Holy Spirit of promise.

