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Observations of the Newest American Tragedy
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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30 views • October 12, 2020
*correction police now do use RMRs on their handguns. I was corrected by my friend Q
I sat on this over night so as not to just explode into a knee jerk reaction video. This is the result of cooler heads not prevailing and now one person is dead while another will face a lengthy jail term. All of this over politics and synthetic division from entities that are just there to make blood money from this tragic exchange. SMH
Thx for watching and sharing
E.
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