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Observations of the Newest American Tragedy
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30 views • October 12, 2020
*correction police now do use RMRs on their handguns. I was corrected by my friend Q
I sat on this over night so as not to just explode into a knee jerk reaction video. This is the result of cooler heads not prevailing and now one person is dead while another will face a lengthy jail term. All of this over politics and synthetic division from entities that are just there to make blood money from this tragic exchange. SMH
Thx for watching and sharing
E.
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I sat on this over night so as not to just explode into a knee jerk reaction video. This is the result of cooler heads not prevailing and now one person is dead while another will face a lengthy jail term. All of this over politics and synthetic division from entities that are just there to make blood money from this tragic exchange. SMH
Thx for watching and sharing
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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