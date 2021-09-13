EP 2608-6PM WAS 9-11 A SATANIC RITUAL? WE NOW HAVE PLENTY OF PROOF  

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We thought George W. Bush was stupid. On Sept 11th, he was at Booker Elementary School holding a book titled “My Pet Goat.” He was listening to a mantra from a group of spelling children. The innocent voices were sounding words from their teacher, “Kite. Hit. Steel. Plane. Must.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18734
Special Guest: Dr. Ivette Lozano identifies herself as an activist who last year unwittingly became one of the first Dr.’s in America to create a viral video where she precisely laid out her struggle as a doctor treating Covid patients with Hydroxychloroquine in Dallas Texas. After that viral video Dr. Lozano came under fire by various institutions and medical boards in Texas for refusing to give them her patient’s information and continuing to prescribe the drug then President Donald Trump suggested was showing great promise when treating patients with Covid-19.
Dr. Lozano joins us tonight for a special update on her life and practice over the past year and what she believes awaits in the future of treating her patients now affected by the Covid Variant Delta Virus.
https://www.lozanomedicalclinic.com/about-the-doctor
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