In 2005 ; the 2026 playbook.

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A man explains his ex military friend in 2005 overheard UK politicians discussing the long established plan for the world, to create war, resulting in famine, and control of the population. The alot worse thing he alludes to is inbound Planet X passing Earth soon. I have many videos on my channel showing the planet x system is very real. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross for our sins, who rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe, have full remission of sins and eternal life.