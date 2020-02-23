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Original Paintings Abstract to Realism Skye Taylor
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3 views • February 23, 2020
Skye Taylor takes you on a visual Journey of his latest painting. Get a Hot cup of coffee and take a mini break...you deserve it damn it.
Skye's goal is to paint on larger canvases. He is going to finish painting on his current stock of stretched canvases then transition to painting on un-stretched. Now's the best time to invest in a Skye Taylor painting as they are priced to move to make room for the big paintings.
Visit Skye Taylor at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/skyetaylorg...
Music: The Road Home by Alexander Nakarada (www.serpentsoundstudios.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons BY Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Skye's goal is to paint on larger canvases. He is going to finish painting on his current stock of stretched canvases then transition to painting on un-stretched. Now's the best time to invest in a Skye Taylor painting as they are priced to move to make room for the big paintings.
Visit Skye Taylor at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/skyetaylorg...
Music: The Road Home by Alexander Nakarada (www.serpentsoundstudios.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons BY Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
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