This is the worst immigration crisis in world history
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 20 hours ago |

Clip from fox news story

This crisis in america is MERITING a Divine Intervention. America BELONGS to Wisdom. It is HIS nation to Rule over through His Two Witnesses. All the illegals flooding the border CAME to america in order to SHARE in all the plagues of the End Times being POURED upon that nation.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.


