BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Biden's Policies Spark Controversy Over Immigration and Child Safety"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 6 months ago

January 19th, 2021: the day before Joe Biden takes office. I'm gonna stand before you and I'm gonna say I came from the future, 4 years from now. I'm gonna tell you what this man's gonna do. First day in office, he is going to sign 94 executive orders to eviscerate every immigration policy Donald J Trump has put into effect. He will take a border that was the most secure border in American history and turn it on its head. Within 4 years, Joe Biden arrested over 12 million people -- 250,000 of them will be 'special-interest aliens' which - in other words - in layman's terms - are 'terrorists'. They will be arrested and released. Since the time he's become president and during his 4 years, Joe Biden has created the world's largest child sex-trafficking organization in modern history. He will have arrested or released over 500,000 unaccompanied alien children called 'UACs'. Their ages are from infancy to 17 years old. They just release them -- release them to a nation that is the #1 consumer of child pornography.

Keywords
traffickingcorruptchildharrisoperationvanishadministration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy