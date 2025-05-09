BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pakistan claims India’s just launched 6 BALLISTIC missiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
41 views • 2 days ago

Pakistan claims India’s just launched 6 BALLISTIC missiles.

Fresh post, about 30 minutes ago.

Adding: 

🚨 Indian military confirms drone strikes along the Line of Contact 

Pakistan carried out drone attacks and ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir overnight, which the Indian Army successfully repelled.

Adding: 

❗️ Pakistan has no choice but FULL-SCALE WAR with India – Defence Minister

In a striking appearance on a Pakistani TV channel, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said a full-scale war with India may be inevitable, blaming India for “aggressive actions” and claiming all de-escalation efforts have failed, The New Indian Express reported.

Adding: 

❗️ India suspends operations at 32 airports until May 15 – reports

Civil flight operations at 32 airports in India will be temporarily suspended until 4:59 GMT on May 15, The Times of India has reported, citing a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Friday, NDTV reported that drones were spotted near the airport in Srinagar, in the India-administered part of Kashmir, with explosions heard in the vicinity.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
