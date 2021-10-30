Meanwhile in reality, there are no shortage of workers whatsoever. What they are doing is criminal. There should be massive protests at these ports. https://t.me/GhostEzra/7889









Charyl Griffin, [28.10.21 22:52]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

⚪️ Sharyl is not afraid to speak the Truth.



We are waiting for the BIG NEWS to be shared on her Telegram channel.



Join @SHARYL_ATTKISSONCHANNEL



Glimmer, [28.10.21 22:53]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

[ Video ]

If you seek the truth in a world full of lies look no further than @basedtruth



Dylan With It, [28.10.21 22:53]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

They want to wash them ashore with the La Palma tsunami



Beth, [28.10.21 22:53]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

God must be shaking his head in heaven over this...



Sherry, [28.10.21 22:53]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

👍👍



Eli C, [28.10.21 22:53]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

I like a positive call for action instead of complaints. There is a global walkout call in Nov!



JulsB, [28.10.21 22:54]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

[ GIF ]



JulsB, [28.10.21 22:54]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

[ GIF ]



JulsB, [28.10.21 22:54]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

[ GIF ]



Daniel, [28.10.21 22:54]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

Hey Ezra check this out:



Tina, [28.10.21 22:54]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

Ghost, in this containers are there live animals or humans?



BurGirl59, [28.10.21 22:54]

[In reply to GhostEzra]

It is all by DESIGN. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ The Cabal is winning. When will Patriots stand up?