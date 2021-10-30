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in reality, there are no shortage of workers whatsoever
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90 views • October 30, 2021
Meanwhile in reality, there are no shortage of workers whatsoever. What they are doing is criminal. There should be massive protests at these ports. https://t.me/GhostEzra/7889
Charyl Griffin, [28.10.21 22:52]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
⚪️ Sharyl is not afraid to speak the Truth.
We are waiting for the BIG NEWS to be shared on her Telegram channel.
Join @SHARYL_ATTKISSONCHANNEL
Glimmer, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
[ Video ]
If you seek the truth in a world full of lies look no further than @basedtruth
Dylan With It, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
They want to wash them ashore with the La Palma tsunami
Beth, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
God must be shaking his head in heaven over this...
Sherry, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
👍👍
Eli C, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
I like a positive call for action instead of complaints. There is a global walkout call in Nov!
JulsB, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
[ GIF ]
JulsB, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
[ GIF ]
JulsB, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
[ GIF ]
Daniel, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
Hey Ezra check this out:
Tina, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
Ghost, in this containers are there live animals or humans?
BurGirl59, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
It is all by DESIGN. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ The Cabal is winning. When will Patriots stand up?
Charyl Griffin, [28.10.21 22:52]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
⚪️ Sharyl is not afraid to speak the Truth.
We are waiting for the BIG NEWS to be shared on her Telegram channel.
Join @SHARYL_ATTKISSONCHANNEL
Glimmer, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
[ Video ]
If you seek the truth in a world full of lies look no further than @basedtruth
Dylan With It, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
They want to wash them ashore with the La Palma tsunami
Beth, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
God must be shaking his head in heaven over this...
Sherry, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
👍👍
Eli C, [28.10.21 22:53]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
I like a positive call for action instead of complaints. There is a global walkout call in Nov!
JulsB, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
[ GIF ]
JulsB, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
[ GIF ]
JulsB, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
[ GIF ]
Daniel, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
Hey Ezra check this out:
Tina, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
Ghost, in this containers are there live animals or humans?
BurGirl59, [28.10.21 22:54]
[In reply to GhostEzra]
It is all by DESIGN. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ The Cabal is winning. When will Patriots stand up?
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