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THIS IS INCREDIBLY HARD TO WATCH! FORCED VACCINATION IN INDIA! UNBELIEVABLE! THESE ARE NO HUMANS!
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2712 views • June 27, 2021
Video taken from Covid Vaccine Injuries. - Something like that could happen in the West as well. When they run out of people to vaccinate. They will go after the non vaxxed...
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