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Agenda 2030 Can smart city solutions accelerate sustainable development
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25 views • December 31, 2021
European Green Capital Lahti and Sitowise welcome you to a virtual event on Agenda 2030 objectives: can digital solutions truly help cities in reaching the goals? The sustainable development goals in the UN Agenda 2030 concern all countries in the world.
The agenda includes 17 sustainable development goals which should be achieved by 2030. In this event we ask, can smart city solutions accelerate the achievement of Agenda 2030 objectives. The keynote speaker is Global Cities Lead Jennifer Lenhart from WWF Sweden.
Dec. 7, 2021
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrJYDOUVksc
The agenda includes 17 sustainable development goals which should be achieved by 2030. In this event we ask, can smart city solutions accelerate the achievement of Agenda 2030 objectives. The keynote speaker is Global Cities Lead Jennifer Lenhart from WWF Sweden.
Dec. 7, 2021
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrJYDOUVksc
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