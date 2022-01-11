Rapid COVID/DIVOC Test Swab Appears to Be a Delivery System. No answers!

Anyone who has taken the rapid COVID/DIVOC test has had the fibers from this particular swab delivered to the blood brain barrier, unless you were wise and used a regular cotton swab to scrape the nostril membrane which is just as effective for determining if a person is COVID positive or not, so what is the purpose of hospital protocol indicating a person must use the swab provided with the test kit to touch a person's blood-brain barrier? This has "CAUTION" written all over it, and not a word from the mainstream media, CDC or WHO. BUSTED! Other videos indicate the swabs provided with the test kits have been saturated in ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing substance. There is no doubt that a lot of coincidences exist and due to the fact that there are no sensible answers as to why the blood brain barrier must be touched with the provided swab, combined with the appearance of a black substance or strand, which appears to be twitching and resembles graphene, we can safely conclude this and the entire COVID/DIVOC testing procedure is a nefarious operation by itself. How many Luciferians work at the CDC? WHO? UN?