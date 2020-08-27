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29. MMS COMUSAV Conference 060620: Medical Doctors, Coronavirus and treatment with Chlorine Dioxide (Subtitled)
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62 views • August 27, 2020
Another conference discussing the successful treatments and cure rates with Chlorine Dioxide. Discussion on how the mainstream social media has banished much of the discussion, links and testimonies dealing with the successes of Chlorine dioxide.
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