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Regrown carrot tops for carrot top pesto using Kitchen scraps
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100 views • April 25, 2022
This is a pot of carrots I planted using the cutting from carrots I cooked. Simply save one inch of the carrot where the greens grow from and set in a shallow container of water near a window. Carrot tops are ready to plant when the greens have begun to grow as well as roots out of the orange part. It is fun and easy! The bottom part of the carrots may not grow much but you can also use the greens in cooking recipes such as pesto and for garnish. * I am raising money to buy a plot of land and start a homestead if you would like to donate my paypal is [email protected]
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