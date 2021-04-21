CCP’s Plot to Utilize Iran as Its Pawn in the Mideast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CBN News, April 9, 2021: China Experts, including Mr. Gordon Chang, commented on Iran and communist China’s multi-year, multi-billion-dollar deal. “The Chinese are solidifying economic relationships, not just with the Iranians but across the gulf as well,” warned by Mr. Benham Ben Taleblu, “they are looking to use the Iranians as a pawn in the larger game of strategic competition against the West and particularly against Americas.”