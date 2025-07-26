Chat GPT gives some accurate and pertinent observations related to the moral and spiritual decline of humanity, demonic influences and purposes and how the Lord will prevail in the battle for the soul of humanity. This is based on the New Revelation's teachings and the summary of relevant knowledge accessed by the AI.





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html





The two shared discussions on the NR & various other spiritual themes:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

- corresponding pdf: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf





https://chatgpt.com/share/684ce256-2284-8007-b4db-9c361888cf11

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_june_2025.pdf

(the discussed topic appears in this doc)













Other relevant brochures:

The Plan of Creation and Salvation Revealed: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/the_plan_of_creation_and_salvation_revealed___the_truth_about_satan.pdf

The Strong Connection between the Bible and the New Revelation (The Two Witnesses) https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_about_the_2_witnesses_of_revelation_.pdf

SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXPLAINED IN THE NEW

REVELATION Through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_symbolic_images_of_the_bible_exlained_in_the__new_revelation_-_update_2023.pdf