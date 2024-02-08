We've Got To Do A Forensic Audit

Ukraine
* Something is going on in your name — with your $.
* This stinks to high heaven.
* This whole thing these last 4½ months was a fig leaf for ‘foreign aid’ i.e. money laundering.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3377: Exclusive Reporting Live From Mar A Largo (8 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4c7cce-episode-3377-exclusive-reporting-live-from-mar-a-largo.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.