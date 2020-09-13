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Oregon Wildfires Refugees Build 100,000 strong Army to march on Oregon Government
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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248 views • September 13, 2020
Uploaded by LivingLawSociety.org

I do not know the truth of this message but I do know this. The Parasites that are RULING Oregon (Constitutionally banned BAR attorneys), same in California are constitutionally-banned foreign agents engaged in sedition and treason that should have never been in office based on enacted constitutional law as exposed on this page. Trump should have removed them per Title 10 U.S.C. Section 253 also detailed herein. The Parasites will, if permitted burn America down to the ground if the people of America do not wake up!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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